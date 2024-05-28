The A477 between Broadmoor and Redberth was closed on the afternoon of Saturday, May 26, due to a two-vehicle crash.

Paramedics and firefighters attended the incident between Sageston and Redberth.

Two people were injured as a result of the crash. One of the casualties was taken to hospital while the other one received roadside first aid.

A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson said: “At 2.44pm on Saturday, May 25th, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s crew from Pembroke Dock Fire Station was called to an incident along the A477 between Sageston and Redberth in Tenby.

“Crew members responded to a road traffic collision involving two private motor vehicles. “There were two injured casualties as a result of the casualty, crew members assisted with administering First Aid. One of the casualties was conveyed to hospital by road ambulance.

“The crew left at 3.54pm.”