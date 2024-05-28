Diane Lees, 55, of North Road in Lampeter, appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on May 15.

It was alleged that Satan had been dangerously out of control when he injured a police officer on the A485 New Inn on January 4.

The court heard that Satan had previously also been dangerously out of control on North Road in Lampeter on October 15 – although no injuries were reported on that occasion.

Lees had pleaded guilty to being the owner of dog dangerously out of control causing injury and being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control in relation to the two incidents.

She was sentenced to an 18-month community order at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on May 15, as part of which she must complete a nine-month alcohol treatment programme and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

The court ordered that Satan should be destroyed. The dog was deemed to be a danger to the public and its temperament and past behaviour, along with Lees’ inability to control the dog, led to that decision being made.

Lees was banned from owning dogs for five years.

She must also pay a £40 fine, £85 in costs and £300 in compensation to the injured officer.