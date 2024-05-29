Pembroke postmaster Mark Wilson and his team, who serve 11 rural communities, have exchanged their old diesel vehicle for the electric one.

Over the past few weeks, this distinctively designed electric van has been tested extensively to ascertain its capability to navigate challenging hilly terrain – with impressive results.

It appears a more eco-friendly service is viable.

Even as a larger vehicle, the electric Post Office van comfortably covers more than 100 miles before needing to recharge.

Considering the longest mileage day for the Pembroke Mobile Post Office is 60 miles, there remains a generous extra capacity, eliminating the 'range anxiety.' Furthermore, the vehicle is charged overnight, ensuring the van is always ready to serve the communities without any inconveniences of finding a compatible charger on-the-go.

Mr Wilson, said: "Our electric Mobile Post Office is turning heads with its distinctive signage.

"People are used to the typical Post Office red vehicles, but the design on the vehicle is highlighting that this vehicle is better for the environment.

"It's exciting to have the first of these in the UK.

"Customers have been praising our new vehicle as it is less polluting and looks good."

He added that despite the vehicle being wider, it still navigates country lanes smoothly.

Moreover, the internal layout offers more valuable space for retail and parcel storage.

Mobile Post Office services have proven essential in maintaining post office services in smaller communities, especially rural areas.

Just like a main branch, the mobile office offers a range of services, from mail handling, bank transactions for major high street banks, bill payments, to vehicle taxation.

Nigel Parry, Post Office national outreach model owner, said: "We know the green credentials of these vehicles, they are better for the environment as there are no emissions polluting communities.

"These vehicles are cheaper to run and to maintain."

He assured that the efficiency of these vehicles is put to the test in real-life conditions in order to eliminate any concerns from postmasters about their range, especially in rural areas where charging points are scarce.

Electric vehicles also offer quicker maintenance compared to the current twice-yearly service of diesel vehicles – a great advantage in terms of keeping the services rolling.

As part of the progressive roll-out plan, next month will witness the introduction of another electric Mobile Post Office in East Anglia.

A third location is under consideration aiming to fully confirm the feasibility of these vehicles for rural locations and cost-effectiveness as opposed to traditional vehicles.

Currently, 67 diesel Mobile Post Offices operate across Wales, England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.