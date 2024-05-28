Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating after reports of two incidents of people outraging public decency in Haverfordwest.

It was alleged that the first incident took place in the play park at the town’s Morrisons at around 5.45pm on Sunday, May 19.

The second reported incident is said to have taken place in the Morrisons car park at around 3.20pm on Monday, May 20.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said that two people appeared to be engaging in sexual activity in a public place in both incidents.

A 31-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency, the police have confirmed. They have both been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

“Police have been advised that an image of the second incident has been circulating on social media,” a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said. “Criminal proceedings are active in respect of this case, and we ask that the image is not shared any further.”

Anyone who witnessed the incidents, or who has information which could help officers with their investigations is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or via direct message on social media.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Anyone reporting information relating to this investigation should quote the reference: 24000456738.

Witnesses can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.