Following the successful establishment of Narbelles WI in Narberth, a plan is underway to create another group in Haverfordwest, the county town.

Residency in Haverfordwest is not a requirement for joining the new group, which is expected to boost the already-existing 41 WI's in the county.

The meeting will take place at the Albany Hall, Hill Street, St Thomas Green, on Monday, June 10 at 7.30pm.

Attendees can expect a warm welcome and a craft demonstration. Free refreshments will also be available.

The WI team at the meeting will be readily available for assistance with the process of opening and managing a WI.

The Women's Institute, the UK's largest voluntary women's organisation, provides education opportunities, skill-building chances, and avenues for women to participate in a range of activities.

It also offers a platform to campaign on relevant issues within communities.

The Institute invites interest from individuals keen on starting a new WI in other parts of the county.

For more information, contact 01437 768674 or info@pembrokeshirewi.org.uk.