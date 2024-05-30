A public meeting is to be held for a new Women's Institute group in Pembrokeshire.
Following the successful establishment of Narbelles WI in Narberth, a plan is underway to create another group in Haverfordwest, the county town.
Residency in Haverfordwest is not a requirement for joining the new group, which is expected to boost the already-existing 41 WI's in the county.
The meeting will take place at the Albany Hall, Hill Street, St Thomas Green, on Monday, June 10 at 7.30pm.
Attendees can expect a warm welcome and a craft demonstration. Free refreshments will also be available.
The WI team at the meeting will be readily available for assistance with the process of opening and managing a WI.
The Women's Institute, the UK's largest voluntary women's organisation, provides education opportunities, skill-building chances, and avenues for women to participate in a range of activities.
It also offers a platform to campaign on relevant issues within communities.
The Institute invites interest from individuals keen on starting a new WI in other parts of the county.
For more information, contact 01437 768674 or info@pembrokeshirewi.org.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here