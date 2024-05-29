A local lifeboat was launched last night following concern for two people spotted on rocks and then disappearing as night was closing in.
Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat was launched just after 10pm on Tuesday, May 28.
Members of the public had reported two people spotted on rocks at the northern end of Lydstep Beach and then disappearing from view.
Tenby’s volunteer crew made best speed to the area and performed a thorough search of the rocks and coves between Proud Giltar and Lydstep, using searchlights and night vision equipment.
Upon reaching Lydstep, the lifeboat continued to search the rocks and cliffs, while members of Tenby Coastguard rescue team searched ashore.
With the area extensively searched and with nothing found and nobody reported missing, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving at 11.15pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here