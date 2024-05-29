Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat was launched just after 10pm on Tuesday, May 28.

Members of the public had reported two people spotted on rocks at the northern end of Lydstep Beach and then disappearing from view.

Tenby’s volunteer crew made best speed to the area and performed a thorough search of the rocks and coves between Proud Giltar and Lydstep, using searchlights and night vision equipment.

Upon reaching Lydstep, the lifeboat continued to search the rocks and cliffs, while members of Tenby Coastguard rescue team searched ashore.

With the area extensively searched and with nothing found and nobody reported missing, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving at 11.15pm.