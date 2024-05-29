Police are appealing for help to find a local man reported as missing.
Daniel, age 26, has been reported missing from the Cardigan area.
Daniel is described as a white male, about 5ft 5inches tall, very slim build with dark hair. He is believed to have connections in the Cardiff area.
Anybody with any information as to Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact police quoting the reference number : DP-20240523-238.
To contact the force when it is not an emergency, head to the Dyfed-Powys Police social media pages, visit https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101.
Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
