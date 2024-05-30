Foley House was designed by Georgian architectural giant John Nash in around 1790. Described as one of Nash’s classical villas, it was built for Richard Foley, a local solicitor.

Nash went on to become architect to The Prince Regent and was responsible for many famous buildings, amongst them, Buckingham Palace, The Royal Pavilion in Brighton, Regent Street and Regent’s Park.

His creation in Goat Street, described as ‘the most important residential building in Haverfordwest’ went on to host Nelson and Lady Hamilton and to become the home of George Essex Evans who later became famous as the national poet of Australia.

The building was sold to the local authority in 1947 and was used first for education and then as a magistrates court office. Plans to use it as a town museum never came to fruition and according to Cadw was ‘progressively damaged’ thereafter before being ‘poorly refurbished’ towards the end of the 20th century.

The building was vacated by the authority and boarded up around two decades ago. According to Haverfordwest Civic Society the council’s attempts to sell the building constantly fell through. It was offered as a community asset transfer last spring.

Local cancer charity Adams Bucketful of Hope Appeal was the successful bidder and plans to restore the town centre building as a cancer recovery, rest and recuperation centre for Pembrokeshire.

The charity, set up in memory of Adam Evans-Thomas, has been fundraising for almost 30 years. As well as helping improve cancer care in NHS settings the charity set up Adam’s Bucketful of Hope Cancer Support Centre in 2009.

Foley House has the space inside and out to allow the charity to continue with its vital work and expand from supporting cancer patients to supporting patients with all life-limiting conditions.

In the first steps to restore Foley House Adam’s Bucketful of Hope has appointed local company Acanthus Holden Architects which was were chosen as ‘best value’ over stiff competition from conservation specialists from Manchester, Bath and locally.

Surveys will determine the extent of urgent works required to bring the building back into a safe condition over the next few months. This will ensure that it is ready for major refurbishment and modification later on when funding plans reach fruition.

Contributions to the regeneration fund are always welcome. To donate, contact Bucketful of Hope by ringing 01437 779400 or emailing foley.house@bucketfulofhope.co.uk.