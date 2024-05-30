Work at the Nash Fingerpost junction began earlier this month and is due to be completed by September this year.

Traffic Wales said that a contractor will be working 12-hour days, six days a week during the two phase implementation of the lights.

The first phase will take place from May 19 to mid-July and will focus on the eastbound carriageway.

The second phase focusing on the westbound carriageway will take place from July until September.

All work will cease during a ‘summer embargo period’ from August 22-27.

Temporary three-way traffic lights will operate at the junction 24 hours a day while the work is ongoing.

The work could result in traffic disruption and Pembroke Port is being asked to notify ferry passengers in advance.

Calls for better safety measures at the dangerous junction were renewed following the death of 29-year-old Ashley Rogers who was killed at the junction on May 13, 2022.

This was the third fatality at the junction in just over a decade.

A petition set up after Ashley’s death demanding action at the junction attracted more than 10,300 signatures in just over a month sparking a debate at the Senedd.

Senedd Member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Sam Kurtz, who has backed residents’ calls for better safety measures at the junction, welcomed the changes.

“Nash Fingerpost junction has claimed the lives of too many people, so I’m pleased that the Welsh Government have finally listened to the calls of myself and the community and will make safe this junction,” he said.

“While debate will continue locally on the best way to improve the junction, I’m pleased that at last something is being done to make Nash Fingerpost safe, which is what we all want to see happen.

“I take my hat off once again to all those who have tirelessly campaigned for safety improvements. It has been a pleasure to be their voice in Cardiff Bay.”