The branch which celebrates its centenary this year will start the commemoration at 9am with the raising of flags along Newport’s Parrog, Bettws & Cwm.

Then at 7:30 pm on the Parrog there will be a performance by Goodwick Brass Band followed by a short service led by Reverend Emma Kendall.

At 9:15pm, in line with the rest of the country a four metre high beacon will be lit on Traeth Mawr symbolising the light of hope that emerged from the darkness of war.

Food and refreshments will be available throughout the evening.