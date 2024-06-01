The cast have been busy rehearsing this play to die for, set at the rehearsal of an amateur dramatic company.

The group meets for its first rehearsal of its new play, but the rehearsal comes to an abrupt end as a cast member is found dead.

The only one person who can solve this mystery is Detective Shaw. Only he can discover what really happened to the perished performer. Is this simply a tragic event or is there a murderous plot afoot?

For this latest production Cardigan Theatre is set to return to its original roots with two summer performances at The Guildhall, Cardigan, where members performed their first full production No Time For Fig Leaves in June 1976.

Murder At The Rehearsal” by Colin Barrow is on at The Guildhall, Cardigan on June 7 and 8 at 7.30pm, with tickets costing £10 available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/cardigan-theatre.

Murder at The Rehearsal by Colin Barrow is being put on by arrangement with Stagescripts Ltd.