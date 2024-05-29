The Welsh Conservatives tabled the motion following the collapse of the cooperation deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru and a series of rows involving Mr Gething.

Concerns have been raised after Mr Gething accepted a donation from a man convicted of environmental offences during his run to be Welsh Labour leader.

Always a pleasure to spend time in Monmouthshire, speaking to voters who are ready for change. pic.twitter.com/sIst4hl3Dp — Vaughan Gething (@vaughangething) May 29, 2024

Mr Gething has also refused to show any evidence to explain why he sacked Senedd member Hannah Blythyn from his government after he accused her of leaking messages to the media.

Ms Blythyn, MS for Delyn, immediately refuted the First Minister’s allegations, insisting she was “clear and have been clear that I did not, nor have I ever leaked anything” and was “deeply shocked” at her dismissal.

Vaughan Gething was only sworn in as First Minister for Wales in March 2024. (Image: Peter Byrne/PA)

"It’s time to put an end to the obfuscation," says Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies

Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies said: “Next week Senedd Members will have the chance to have their say on Vaughan Gething’s judgment, his transparency, and his truthfulness.

“The litany of unanswered questions has paralysed the Welsh Government to the point that Gething has been completely unable to take action to address record NHS waiting lists, sliding educational attainment and high economic inactivity.

“It’s time to put an end to the obfuscation, the drift and the infighting and vote no confidence in Vaughan Gething.”

Mr Gething was only sworn in as First Minister of Wales back in March, taking over the role from Mark Drakeford, who resigned after holding the position since 2018.