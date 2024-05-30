Farming Connect, a Welsh agriculture support agency, is inviting women from the industry to join them on four road trips of discovery.

The tours, taking place on Wednesday, June 19 from 8.30am to 6pm, promise an insider's view of Wales' successful rural businesses.

Participants will hear from pioneering female entrepreneurs and farming families first hand.

Along the way, they will visit a variety of innovative businesses.

This includes a dairy farm near Tregaron, embracing sustainable practices to future-proof its operations.

A diversification project in the Breconshire countryside is another stop on the itinerary.

Additionally, attendees will visit a farm that encompasses a converted barn used for weddings, meetings, retreats, and offers accommodation in self-catering cottages.

For those with a fondness for spirits, a gin production business doubling as a tourism property will be on the route.

They manage ecolodges, traditional Welsh farmhouses, and converted barns.

The trips aim to provide networking opportunities with women leaders in the sector.

Also, attendees can meet a local development officer from Farming Connect.

They will share information on how the agency can help businesses flourish.

Two of these excursions will journey through North Wales, one in Mid Wales, and one in West Wales.

Registration is currently open but spaces are limited.

For more info or to sign up, individuals may visit the Farming Connect website or contact the Farming Connect Service Centre.

They can also reach out to the events team via email at fcevents@menterabusnes.co.uk.