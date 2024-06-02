On May 25, 20 association members took part in the walk which was led by local man Graham Stephens.

In a trip down memory lane, they explored the oyster fishing past of the area, and unravelled the origins of intriguing street names.

Participants discovered The Kilns, derived from the area’s lime kilns.

They also discoveredThe Gail, a name symbolising a wet, boggy stretch.

The tour included a visit to Knapp, named from the Norse word for a river border, and Cunnigar, a remnant of an old word, 'coney', for rabbit.

The group also went to The Backe, the name the locals gave to Llangwm's village green, originating from an Old English word for a small hill.

They also went to Black Tar, a well-known area by Llangwm's estuary, with Mr Stephens explaining various theories behind its name.

The tour is part of a wider summer programme of visits and walks organised by the association, including Southwood and Marloes Mere.

Non-National Trust members are also welcome to join.

More details can be found at https://pembsnta.org.uk, or by contacting chairman Jane Mason, at jmason@fastmail.com.