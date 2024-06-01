May's event, held at St Davids cathedral, was well-supported, with all 491 ducks sold to eager participants.

The family-friendly event kicked off half-term week, with volunteers launching the ducks at 2pm from the old stone bridge.

The ducks then soared downriver to the finish at the wooden bridge.

Ducks Sheena, Colin, and Toby won cash prizes, and the event raised an impressive £1383.11.

Volunteer fundraisers also sold cakes and duck names at the event from midday.

The funds will support St Davids RNLI's critical lifesaving work.