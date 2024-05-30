A special insight into birds will be taking place at a Pembrokeshire hotel.
Bird expert Dave Astins, will deliver an illustrated talk at the Twr y Felin Art Hotel in St Davids.
The talk is set to commence on Thursday, June 6, running from 6pm-7pm.
West Coast Birdwatching invites bird lovers and nature enthusiasts to join Mr Astins as he details the thriving population of birdlife found on Pembrokeshire’s islands.
From charming auks to elusive owls, Mr Astins will share his in-depth knowledge of the region's rich avian community.
More than 800,000 breeding seabirds choose Pembrokeshire as their home, offering a birdwatching spectacle that is unparalleled.
This captivating exploration aims to illuminate Pembrokeshire's diverse and mesmerising world of birds.
Enthusiasts will be led on a captivating journey through the skies.
Tickets for 'The Birds of Pembrokeshire Islands' talk cost £7 per person, available to buy online or via the phone on 01437 725 555.
In addition to the talk, attendees can book dinner at the hotel's acclaimed AA three rosette Blas Restaurant.
Advance bookings recommended by calling 01437 725 555 or online.
