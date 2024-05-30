The prestigious event saw volunteer crew members and fundraisers from Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat Station among the invitees.

The lavish garden party was hosted by HRH Princess Royal, HRH The Duke of Kent, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The Duke of Kent has served as the president of the RNLI since 1969, during which time the charity and its volunteers have saved over 51,000 lives.

Sir Tim Laurence, also a vice president of the RNLI, was the former Deputy Chair.

The event celebrated 2,500 of the RNLI’s long-serving volunteers, staff, and families.

Remarkably, an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was displayed in the palace grounds.

Those in attendance included lifeboat crews, lifeguards, water safety volunteers, and recent recipients of meritorious service awards and The King’s Birthday and New Year Honours.

Volunteers from Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat Station were specially invited for their exceptional bravery and extended service to the institution.

They wore proudly their medals and awards for gallantry and long service.

Included were George Bevan, Kevin Thomas and Andy Devonald (gallantry), and Ben Rudder, Denys Bassett-Jones, Viv Grey, and Dai Love (long service). Gill Leighton Davies and Rosie and Ken Ainge were recognised for their fundraising contributions to the station.

Since its foundation on March 4, 1824, following an appeal from Sir William Hillary, the RNLI has saved more than 146,277 lives, an average of two lives every day for 200 years.

Today, the RNLI operates 238 stations across the UK and Ireland, including four on the River Thames, and has seasonal lifeguards on approximately 240 beaches nationwide.