On May 27, Saffron Lewis was announced as the winner of the highly coveted Art, Design and Technology Medal.

At the ceremony, sponsored by The James Pantyfedwen Foundation, the winners were revealed in the competitive categories for promising work amongst 10-19-year-olds.

Saffron, an art and design student at Pembrokeshire College, stood out among the national winners between 10 and 19 years old.

Eager to express her feelings, Saffron said: "My love for the arts started at a very young age and throughout the years it has grown.

"Experimenting with various different media and artistic processes keeps my passion alive.

"The subject of my work is mainly organic and sustainable. I like to absorb the atmosphere of my surroundings to create energetic marks within my artwork.

"My practice includes a variety of media and I like to create interesting and unique pieces that have not been seen before, where the person who's looking at the piece can create their own story."

This talented and passionate artist is set to continue honing her craft at Cardiff Metropolitan University where she plans to study Fine Art in September.

The prestige associated with her recent achievement guarantees her a strong start in her projected Fine Art studies.

The Art Medal is presented in memory of Elain Heledd's contributions to the education of pupils at Llanegryn and Llanbrynmair.

The prize serves to recognise and encourage promising creative talents, and to help further artistic careers.