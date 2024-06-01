The generous donations, courtesy of Hywel Dda Health Charities, have bought a scalp cooler worth more than £20,000 for Prince Philip Hospital's Chemotherapy Day Unit.

Additionally, the charity has also allocated more than £8,500 for scalp cooler servicing and training at Bronglais, Glangwili, Prince Philip and Withybush hospitals.

Scalp coolers offer cancer patients a chance to reduce hair loss during chemotherapy by slightly lowering the scalp's temperature immediately before, during, and following treatment.

By doing so, blood flow to the hair follicles is decreased, potentially preventing or reducing hair loss.

Prince Philip Hospital currently houses two scalp cooling systems.

Notably, demand for this innovative equipment has skyrocketed.

The latest acquisition will enhance the availability of scalp cooling services and avert potential delays in patients starting their chemotherapy.

Senior nurse manager – oncology, Bry Phillips, voiced gratitude on behalf of the hospital staff, saying: "We are extremely grateful that kind donations have funded the new scalp cooling equipment in Prince Philip, and equipment maintenance and training in all the Hywel Dda acute hospitals."

She further acknowledged the emotional burden hair loss brings to patients and how retaining hair during treatment could offer some comfort and privacy during challenging times.

Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, Nicola Llewelyn echoed Phillips' gratitude, emphasising that donations significantly augment their services.

She stated: "The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive."

Readers can find additional information about the charity and how to help support NHS patients and staff at the Hywel Dda Health Charities website.