The picturesque property known as One Tree House is a three-bedroom semi-detached cottage residing just on the edge of Dinas Cross, Pembrokeshire.

The cottage is listed at a guide price of £399,000, offering generous accommodation in a coastal location which is emphasised by Daniel Rees, the property agent handling the listing.

One Tree House has gained its reputation as a coastal retreat for the owners, as well as a successful holiday let.

It is nestled within the acclaimed Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The property's proximity to the beaches at Pwllgwaelod and Cwm Yr Eglwys, both facilitating boat slipways, and Dinas Head (Island) gives you a spectacular backdrop to leisure and explore from.

The accommodation is spread out over two floors and provides generous living space.

The ground floor features an expansive open plan kitchen living room which has good natural light coming from velux windows and French doors leading out to the patio.

The fitted kitchen boasts smart cabinetry complemented by attractive worktops, a large range cooker, and an integrated fridge and dishwasher.

The home also offers underfloor heating in the kitchen and living room areas for added comfort.

An integral double garage is included as well, currently serving as a games room and storage space, and comes with the potential to be converted into extra living space, subject to planning.

The ample area can conveniently accommodate bicycles, kayaks, and paddleboards, and bring gives endless possibilities for further expansion.

The first-floor houses three generous bedrooms, each paired with an en suite shower room promising privacy and convenience for all.

External features include a private parking area and a sheltered south-facing patio off the living room, creating an ideal space for outdoor dining in warmer months.

The cottage takes pride in its strategic location, being approximately half a mile from Pwllgwaelod and Cwm Yr Eglwys beaches, and close to the village of Dinas Cross and the town of Newport which offers independent shops, pubs, restaurants, and a yacht club.

Conveniently, the larger shopping harbour town of Fishguard is only about 4.5 miles away providing everyday shopping and national railway services along with a ferry service to Ireland.

Mains electricity, water, and drainage alongside mains gas central heating are in the property.

Additionally, the property's EPC Rating is rated 'C', and it falls under Council Tax Band 'E'. Described by the vendor's agent as creating a welcoming ambience with its coastal location, One Tree House attracts those seeking a retreat by the coast, be it for a permanent residence or a holiday home.

For more information you can contact Daniel Rees on +44 (0) 29 2036 8915, and visit the website https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbcfrscrs240006.