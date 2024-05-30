The Waverley was due to sail out of Fishguard at 11am today travelling up the coast of north Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion to New Quay before arriving back at 3pm.

However, due to the weather conditions today, Thursday, May 30, the cruise was cancelled.

The Waverley is due to arrive in Fishguard this morning having sailed overnight from Northern Ireland.

“Unfortunately for the past few hours she has been experiencing wind and sea conditions which we deem too uncomfortable for passengers and given that conditions will not improve for most of today we have taken the decision to cancel today’s cruise,” said a spokesperson for Waverley Excursions Ltd.

“We understand the disappointment this will cause, particularly since this was a special sailing from Fishguard, but we must consider the comfort and safety of passengers and crew.”

All is not lost. Those with tickets will be offered a refund or a transfer to an alternative sailing. Those who do have tickets for today will still be able to onboard the historic ship and have a look round.

“Given the level of interest and enthusiasm for Waverley’s visit we are able to allow access should you wish to go aboard and see round the ship. Access to her will be possible between 1030 and 1200 today,” said the spokesperson.

Those with tickets for today can have a free transfer to any other available sailing this year or to any sailing in 2025. Alternately a full a full refund is on offer.

Details below on how to Transfer or request a Refund have been emailed to all of today’s passengers.