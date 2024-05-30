It is believed a Silver Nissan was set alight by a flare or firework fired from a distance.

The incident occurred on May 17 at around 7.30pm in Johnston, Haverfordwest.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers are investigating a car fire which occurred on the 17th of May at approx. 7.30pm in Johnston, Haverfordwest.

“A Silver Nissan was set alight, believed to be by a flare or firework and fired from a distance.

“The fire is currently being treated as suspicious.



“Officers are appealing for any possible witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward. Officers would especially like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of this incident.

“Do you have information that could help us with this investigation?

Please, let us know via: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline or 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101.

“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”