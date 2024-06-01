The Lawrenny Arms was named in the top 10 coastal river pubs by Visit Pembrokeshire.

The pub is located on the bank of the Cleddau River and allows sailors to park their boats before enjoying a wide selection of tasty food.

The pontoon is the perfect place for sailors to park their boats. (Image: Google Maps)Lawrenny Arms owner, Alanda Williams has run the establishment for the last two years. She said: “Our beautiful views make us stand out. But we get 60% of our business from the river. The pontoon is a massive attraction.

“We have a huge beer garden, and you can come here during rain or sunshine. We’re dog-friendly and our Sunday lunches are always fully booked. In terms of atmosphere, it’s a really friendly pub.

“The fish we serve is literally caught in the river. We cook fresh sea bass, crab, beer-battered fish and chips as well as homemade dishes like lasagne. There is a good selection of food for everyone.

“There was recently The Big Retreat Festival in the area, and we were also given a card to symbolise our great vegan menu.”

Lawrenny Arms offers a wide selection of homemade food. (Image: Google Maps)

Lawrenny Arms has over 200 reviews on Tripadvisor and an average rating of four and a half stars out of five.

The riverside pub is praised for its welcoming environment, outstanding location, and exceptional Sunday lunch.

A review from this month (May 2024) wrote: “This was a lovely place to stop-off. Good food and good prices in a great location. It’s also great for walkers and families for a perfect Sunday lunch. Thank you all.”

The pub is based in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. (Image: Google Maps)Meanwhile, an April review described it as ‘possibly the friendliest pub ever.’ They said: “We found this lovely, welcoming pub by chance and booked for five kids and five adults to enjoy Sunday dinner.

“The service was so friendly. They bent over backwards to make our meal enjoyable and fun. Kids were given colouring sheets, the fireplace was roaring and the views were beautiful.

Reviews on Tripadvisor praise the pub for it's friendly atmosphere. (Image: Google Maps)“The landlady came out to talk to us all and she offered the kids a treat at the end of the meal.

“Furthermore, locals were keen to chat at the bar and the food was both plentiful and delicious.”

The pub serves food from 12pm until 8pm every day of the week and is based near Lawrenny Quay in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park where there is accommodation and activities such as sailing, kayaking, windsurfing, and fishing.