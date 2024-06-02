And our keen photographers are always out and about, with scenes captured this week including atmospheric sunsets, an island carpet of flowers and a protective swan in full flight.

Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.





If you'd like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online, or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.

Feisty feathers

Beaks off my babies! An angry swan protects its young. (Image: Cath Edwards)

On the seashore

Driftwood, flotsam and jetsam on the shoreline at Freshwater West. (Image: Jenny Ambler)

On track

The railway line at Clarbeston Road cuts through the Pembrokeshire countryside. (Image: Louisa Wheeler)

Newport night

Red sky at night at Newport Parrog. (Image: Richard Humphries)

Island blooms

Bluebells and red campion are a beautiful sight on Skomer Island. (Image: Jewels Rathbone)

On the rise