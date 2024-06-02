The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has 3,200 members and every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.
And our keen photographers are always out and about, with scenes captured this week including atmospheric sunsets, an island carpet of flowers and a protective swan in full flight.
Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.
If you'd like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online, or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.
Feisty feathers
On the seashore
On track
Newport night
Island blooms
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here