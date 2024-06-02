The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has 3,200 members and every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.

And our keen photographers are always out and about, with scenes captured this week including atmospheric sunsets, an island carpet of flowers and a protective swan in full flight. 

Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.

If you'd like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online, or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.

Feisty feathers

Western Telegraph: Beaks off my babies! An angry swan protects its young.Beaks off my babies! An angry swan protects its young. (Image: Cath Edwards)

On the seashore

Western Telegraph: Driftwood, flotsam and jetsam on the shoreline at Freshwater West.Driftwood, flotsam and jetsam on the shoreline at Freshwater West. (Image: Jenny Ambler)

On track

Western Telegraph: The railway line at Clarbeston Road cuts through the Pembrokeshire countryside.The railway line at Clarbeston Road cuts through the Pembrokeshire countryside. (Image: Louisa Wheeler)

Newport night

Western Telegraph: Red sky at night at Newport Parrog.Red sky at night at Newport Parrog. (Image: Richard Humphries)

Island blooms

Western Telegraph: Bluebells and red campion are a beautiful sight on Skomer Island.Bluebells and red campion are a beautiful sight on Skomer Island. (Image: Jewels Rathbone)

On the rise

Western Telegraph: A fine full moon rises in the Pembrokeshire sky.A fine full moon rises in the Pembrokeshire sky. (Image: Garaint Price)