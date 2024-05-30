From June 24 to July 5, Castlemartin Range will host exercise Iron Storm – enabling troops to be trained for any future operational requirements in the UK or overseas.

The exercise will occur from Monday to Friday, but army vehicles will move during the weekend.

Training commences from 9am to 6pm except for June 24 and 25, when the night session lasts until 3am.

The following message, posted on the army’s Facebook page, said: “These hours are the earliest and latest times firing, not all days will start or finish at these times.

“A public briefing will be held prior to the exercise at 6.30pm on June 13 at Castlemartin Camp (SA71 5EB) and post-exercise on July 10 at 6.30pm. Pre-booking is not required for either event.

“Keep up to date with firing times via your local newspaper or at GOV.UK.

“We are grateful to local people for their continued support.”