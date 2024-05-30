Tenby’s inshore lifeboat team were called at 9.15pm on May 29 after a member of the public called concerned about the safety of a person seen entering the water.

The volunteer crew launched and made the three-and-a-half mile trip to the scene. Upon arrival, the crew was told that the person was now out of the water and in the care of the Welsh Ambulance Service.

HM Coastguard Tenby were also in attendance.

Once it was confirmed that no-one else was in danger, the lifeboat crew were stood down and returned to the station.