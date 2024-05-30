The Waverley’s cruise from Fishguard to New Quay and back was a new route for the vessel, which visited Pembrokeshire to great acclaim last summer.

The cruise was sold out with around 600 locals and visitors excited at the prospect of taking a trip on this unique vessel which has been named the National Flagship of the Year for 2024.

The ship sailed into Fishguard from Northern Ireland early this morning and was spotted low in the water in choppy conditions.

Potential passengers on today’s cruise received early notification that the cruise was cancelled.

“Unfortunately for the past few hours she has been experiencing wind and sea conditions which we deem too uncomfortable for passengers and given that conditions will not improve for most of today we have taken the decision to cancel today’s cruise,” said a spokesperson for Waverley Excursions Ltd.

“We understand the disappointment this will cause, particularly since this was a special sailing from Fishguard, but we must consider the comfort and safety of passengers and crew.”

All tickets can be refunded or transferred onto a sailing for this year or 2025.

Those who had booked tickets were initially invited onboard to have a look around the boat.

“Given the level of interest and enthusiasm for Waverley’s visit we are able to allow access should you wish to go aboard and see round the ship. Access to her will be possible between 1030 and 1200 today,” said the spokesperson.

However conditions in the harbour were putting the ship at risk, meaning that she left the port as soon as fresh supplies had been loaded onboard.

"Unfortunately, the swell conditions at the quayside risk damaging the ship’s paddlebox on the concrete and she will need to depart as soon as possible," said the spokesperson.

"We are therefore unable to offer the open ship visits as initially thought between 10.30am and midday. I do apologise for this."

Fishguard Friendly Faces remained at the port to welcome the visitors who had come to see her and Goodwick Community Band played on.

Passengers among the small crowd at the port were philosophical about the cancelled sailing, saying that they would rebook on a different crossing and hope for better conditions.

The 1947-built Waverley was once a regular visitor to Pembrokeshire and beyond, offering day excursions across the Bristol Channel.

In the last 20 years, the much-loved vessel has undergone a £7m heritage rebuild. She was purchased for £1 by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society and has had £60m spent on her restoration and upkeep since.

The Waverley is due to run cruises out of both Milford Haven and Tenby later this year.