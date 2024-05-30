Valley Road in Saundersfoot was shut by Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police and alternative routes were advised.

The police posted the following message on their Twitter account.

“The road is currently closed due to a fallen tree.

“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.

“Thank you.”

Police said at 2.20pm today that the road is now open and provided the following information:

"Officers attended to a report of a fallen tree, which was blocking Valley Road near the Pentlepoir Holiday Park in Saundersfoot, at approx. 12:15pm this afternoon.

The road was closed for the removal of the tree, and the road was re-opened shortly after 2:10pm.