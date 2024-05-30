On Friday, May 24, a man entered a property and attempted to enter another one in the Allt y Carne area of Goodwick.

Police say that an item was damaged in the first property and that the man tried to enter a second home via the garden but left when the homeowners challenged him.

Nothing was taken from either property. Police say that they have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and that enquiries are ongoing.

“Police are investigating reports of two incidents on Friday May 24 in Allt y Carne, Goodwick,” said a force spokesperson.

“Sometime between 10:00pm and 10:10pm, a man has entered a property and damaged an item within.

“He has then attempted to enter another property via the garden but left when challenged by the occupants. Nothing was removed from the properties.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and enquiries are ongoing.”