The death of Rudi the giraffe, one of Folly Farm’s much loved Rothschild hybrid giraffes was announced this morning (Thursday, May 30).

Rudi came to Folly Farm from Longleat, along with his half-brother Dr Shrimp in 2021. The pair were a popular duo alongside long-term resident Rian who came to the popular attraction in 2010.

“With great sadness we announce the death of Rudi, one of our Rothschild hybrid giraffe,” said a statement from Folly Farm.

“Our thoughts at this sad time are with the dedicated Folly Farm keepers who cared for him on a daily basis and for whom his loss is most greatly felt.”

The spokesperson added that Rudi was found collapsed whose health had been deteriorating over the past few weeks. During that time he was closely monitored by the attraction’s keeping team and veterinary partners.

“In discussion with our zoo team, management and our expert veterinary partners we took the difficult decision to put Rudi to sleep to stop further suffering,” said the spokesperson.

“A post-mortem revealed he had congenital heart disease, a long-term pre-existing health condition likely present from birth.”

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to Rudi since his death was announced, sharing the joy that visiting him and his brother has brought to them and offering condolences to his keepers.