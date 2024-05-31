Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, at its June 5 development management committee, is recommended to approve an application by Mrs Jones for works at the Grade-II-listed The Shed Wine Bar & Bistro, Porthgain, including a covered outside seating area, an upgraded wind break, a bird nesting box, and installation of extraction fan (in retrospect).

The application, along with a related listed building consent call, is before the committee because the building, known as Ty Mawr and The Shed, is owned by the Park.

A supporting statement accompanying the application says: “The Shed is a popular food and drink establishment that has operated from the site for approximately 20 years and as such is a foci for the wider settlement providing employment and services to the local community and underpinning the tourist draw of this popular coastal location. The business operates from an extension to a former industrial building located in the heart of the village adjacent to the harbour.”

It adds: “The underlying design principle of the lean-to is to effect the sensitive expansion of the building to provide a covered external seating area to the host business that will be faithful to the historic form of the historic asset. The underlying design principle behind the other elements is to achieve operational and biodiversity improvements in a manner that will have the most discreet impact on the heritage asset.”

When the building was listed it was said it may have served as part of the Porthgain Granite Slab and Brick Company founded in 1893 and liquidated in 1895.

The supporting statement adds: “Historically, the value of the building is more significant as, irrespective of its original purpose Ty Mawr is obviously at the heart of the Pembrokeshire slate industry which thrived during the 19th century industrial boom and which Porthgain was an important element.

“The subsequent dereliction of the building in the 20th century and its (partial) re-use in its current form are clearly reflective of the changing fortunes of the north Pembrokeshire rural economy tending from industrial undertakings to modern tourism.”

One letter of support, and one of objection, to the plans have been received, the latter raising concerns including traffic and parking issues.

An officer report recommending approval says: “The proposal is considered to offer appropriately designed enhancements to a well-established facility within a defined rural centre. The proposal is acceptable in terms of preserving the character and appearance of the Listed Building and Conservation Area. Subject to appropriate conditions to control the extraction fan and lighting, the proposal is considered acceptable in terms of potential impacts on amenity and biodiversity.”