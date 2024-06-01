Located near Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Druidston Beach is home to a riding school which sometimes consists of horses walking on the north access path and the beach.

It has stunning cliff formations, natural arches, and caves to the north of the main beach.

Horses can be seen at Druidston Beach. (Image: Andrew Screwy Lewis)

The beach is also secluded with sand and is surrounded by three sides of steep cliffs.

Druidston Beach can be accessed from Pembrokeshire Coastal Path where visitors can marvel at the location’s natural beauty.

Alternatively, there are two pathways that run from Nolton Haven to Broad Haven.

There are caves to explore at Druidston Beach. (Image: Lacey Kathleen Mason)There is no designated parking but there are car parks at Nolton Haven and Haroldston Chins, both of which are more than a twenty-minute walk away.

No facilities exist at Druidston Beach either, yet Druidston Hotel has a bar and a restaurant as well as guesthouses, B&Bs, self-catering accommodation and caravan camping in the area.

Druidston Beach won the Green Coast Award in 2022. (Image: Google Maps)Before visiting the beach, you should check tide times as there are strong currents in the sea, and you don’t want to get cut off by the incoming tide.

Druidston Beach won the Green Coast Award in 2022, validating its excellent water quality and natural, unspoilt environment.