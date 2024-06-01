A family fun day in Pembrokeshire featuring a Star Wars theme was a major success on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27).

The Falcon Family Fun Day took place at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre and saw appearances from franchise favourites such as Darth Vader, the Stormtroopers from The 501st Legion and Chewie.

Attendees also got the opportunity to feel like a Star Wars character by partaking in lightsaber training, a Stormtrooper scavenger hunt, and an Imperial Target Range with droid racing.

This was the third time the fun day was hosted at the Heritage Centre after 2022 famously attracting hundreds of visitors.

Check out pictures from the event below.

Western Telegraph: Lightsaber training was a popular activity.Lightsaber training was a popular activity. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)

Western Telegraph: The Stormtroopers from The 501st Legion made an appearance.The Stormtroopers from The 501st Legion made an appearance. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)

Western Telegraph: The Stormtrooper was a hit with the kids.The Stormtrooper was a hit with the kids. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)

Western Telegraph: It wouldn't be Star Wars themed if Chewie wasn't there!It wouldn't be Star Wars themed if Chewie wasn't there! (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)

 

Western Telegraph: There were a range of Star Wars characters at the event.There were a range of Star Wars characters at the event. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)

Western Telegraph: Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre has hosted the Falcon Family Fun Day three times.Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre has hosted the Falcon Family Fun Day three times. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)