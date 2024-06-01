The Falcon Family Fun Day took place at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre and saw appearances from franchise favourites such as Darth Vader, the Stormtroopers from The 501st Legion and Chewie.

Attendees also got the opportunity to feel like a Star Wars character by partaking in lightsaber training, a Stormtrooper scavenger hunt, and an Imperial Target Range with droid racing.

This was the third time the fun day was hosted at the Heritage Centre after 2022 famously attracting hundreds of visitors.

Check out pictures from the event below.

Lightsaber training was a popular activity. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)

The Stormtroopers from The 501st Legion made an appearance. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)

The Stormtrooper was a hit with the kids. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)

It wouldn't be Star Wars themed if Chewie wasn't there! (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)

There were a range of Star Wars characters at the event. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)

Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre has hosted the Falcon Family Fun Day three times. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)