A family fun day in Pembrokeshire featuring a Star Wars theme was a major success on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27).
The Falcon Family Fun Day took place at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre and saw appearances from franchise favourites such as Darth Vader, the Stormtroopers from The 501st Legion and Chewie.
Attendees also got the opportunity to feel like a Star Wars character by partaking in lightsaber training, a Stormtrooper scavenger hunt, and an Imperial Target Range with droid racing.
This was the third time the fun day was hosted at the Heritage Centre after 2022 famously attracting hundreds of visitors.
Check out pictures from the event below.
