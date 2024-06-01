Prof. Jas Pal Badyal FRS met with India’s principal scientific advisor, Prof. Ajay K Sood FRS, this week, marking another progression in the continued Year of Wales in India.

The intention was to discuss Wales’ advanced circular economy, alongside the med-tech and agri-tech sectors.

Prof. Sood, who provides key advice to the Indian government on scientific issues, both domestic and international, had a meaningful dialogue with Prof. Badyal.

This meeting is part of a larger series of events in many Indian cities such as New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Prof. Badyal’s agenda is focused on presenting the potential for solid partnerships as well as investment opportunities in Welsh technology and forefront science businesses.

Prof. Badyal said: "I’m delighted to be showcasing the best applications of Welsh-based technology and innovations at a global level to fast-growing high GDP economies and speaking with Prof. Sood provided a unique opportunity to do so with someone of significant leadership and stature on the international stage.

"With the year of Wales in India having already proven successful in forging strategic relationships between interested parties in both countries, I hope to see many mutual benefits develop from each other’s work and unique qualities which our countries represent, as well as leading to opening further doors for investment and collaboration.

"Amongst other things we discussed was Wales’ world-class circular economy sectors and where we might be able to benefit each other in future.

"Protection of the environment is one of the most significant challenges facing humanity today.

"We will now follow up some of the topics of mutual interest before another meeting later this year."

After their meeting, Prof. Sood remarked: "I am very pleased that today’s exchange with Prof. Badyal will further deepen the engagement between India and Wales on the matters of mutual scientific interest.

"There is high potential to scale-up our collaborations in areas ranging from green and renewable energy, biodiversity, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, semiconductors, digital transformation to skill development.

"I laud the efforts made by Wales in the circular economy model – we have so much in common to increase our exchanges on this matter.

"I welcome the opportunity to combine our strengths to develop innovative solutions, through shared R&D and investment, to address various common as well as global challenges."