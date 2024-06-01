Applicant ParkingEye Ltd sought permission to install the ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) camera along with signage and associated works at the new Home Bargains store, Llanion Park.

The application, supported by Pembroke Dock Town Council, said: “The site is currently used as a car park with 99 parking bays including disabled bays. The proposal seeks to provide management of the existing car park to reduce car park abuse and ensure that spaces are available for genuine site users.”

It added: “The proposed development will have a minimal impact on the local landscape character and no landscape elements would be lost as a result of the construction and installation of an ANPR car park management system."

The application was conditionally approved by county planners.

Back in March, Home Bargains owner TJ Morris Limited was given permission for external works to the former Wilkinson Stores, with a new shopfront, new goods doors and refurbishment works, along with the installation of condensers and associated works.

Home Bargains has become one of the biggest privately-owned companies in the UK and has more than 550 stores, with plans to expand to over 1,000.

A supporting statement for that application said: “The site currently comprises a vacant retail unit formerly occupied by Wilko. The submitted application looks to bring forward modest refurbishment works to enable the store to be occupied by the national variety discounter, Home Bargains (HB), the trading arm of TJ Morris Ltd (TJM).”

The Pembroke Dock Wilko store closed last September, after operating in the town for 15 years, along with the Haverfordwest branch, after the retail chain entered administration.