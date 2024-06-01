Magi John of Ysgol Brynconin, Llandissilio won first prize in the solo singing competition for Year 2 and under.

And talented Magi also scooped another Eisteddfod award - she won third prize for her decorated cupcakes!

Eisteddfod yr Urdd Maldwyn has been taking place in Powys all this week and concludes on Saturday June 1.

Around 90,000 peoople are expected to have visited the event during the week as it showcases the best of Welsh youth creativity.

Amongst other Pembrokeshire successes at the Eisteddfod this week was Pembrokeshire College student Saffron Lewis, who won the Art, Design and Technology Medal.

A young star from Llandissilio won first prize in the Solo singing competition for Year 2 and under at the Urdd National Eisteddfod. Magi John of Ysgol Brynconin also won 3rd prize in the decorated cake competition. Well done Magi!