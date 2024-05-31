Lukasz Hatlas, 23, of Cartlett in Haverfordwest, appeared at Swansea Crown Court where he was charged with two offences.

Hatlas was accused of sexual assault by penetration, after he was alleged to have sexually assaulted a sleeping woman using a banana at a point between April 21 and 25.

He was also charged with threatening to share a film of person in intimate state. Hatlas was accused of sending the woman a video of the sexual assault on April 25 and threatening to release it on to Facebook.

The defendant pleaded guilty to both offences.

Hatlas was remanded back in to custody, and he will be sentenced on June 24.

Judge Geraint Walters ordered that the defendant must now register as a sex offender.