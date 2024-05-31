A 25-YEAR-OLD has denied having hundreds of indecent images of children.
Lawrence Lambert, of the A478 in Llandissilio, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with three offences of making indecent images of children.
He was accused of having 258 Category A images, 123 Category B images, and 135 Category C images between August 5, 2019, and August 5, 2022.
Lambert denied each of the charges.
Judge Geraint Walters ordered Lambert, who was re-admitted to bail, to return to court on July 5.
