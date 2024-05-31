Lawrence Lambert, of the A478 in Llandissilio, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with three offences of making indecent images of children.

He was accused of having 258 Category A images, 123 Category B images, and 135 Category C images between August 5, 2019, and August 5, 2022.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Lambert denied each of the charges.

Judge Geraint Walters ordered Lambert, who was re-admitted to bail, to return to court on July 5.