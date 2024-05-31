A 31-year-old man has been reported missing from the Pembrokeshire area.
Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for help to find Matthew, who may also have links to the Carmarthen area.
A police spokesperson said: "Matthew is 6ft 2", slim build, with short black curly hair and a slight beard.
"He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms and a green coat."
Anyone who has information can contact police on 101.
