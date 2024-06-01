Postmistress Cynthia Jennings has stepped down from her role at Rosebush Post Office, which she ran from her family farm for 32 years.

Ms Jennings, who was born just eight miles from Rosebush, moved to the village after purchasing the former dairy farm.

In response to a village need, she maintained Post Office services by opening a branch in the old dairy house.

The former milking shed was eventually converted into a Post Office and additionally housed a farm shop where unique cheeses made from goats milk, made on premises, were sold.

The farm shop will continue operations.

Ms Jennings shared her sentiments towards her role in the community, saying: "The best thing about being a Postmistress is the people that you serve.

"I always enjoyed a chit chat with customers.

"I managed to keep my branch open during the pandemic to serve the village."

Post Office area manager, Ryan Leonard, extended his well-wishes to the retiring postmistress, saying: "I wish Cynthia a well-earned retirement from running a Post Office, but she will continue to work on the farm and continue to make cheese.

"I want to thank Cynthia for opening up her farm to Post Office customers for more than three decades."

The Rosebush branch, SA66 7QY, used to open for services two mornings weekly.

Residents, however, can still access Post Office services at the nearby Maenclochog branch, which remains open seven days a week.