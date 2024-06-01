The dolphin named Riptide was located on New Quay Beach by the Sea Watch Foundation, recognised by his white colouration and notches on his dorsal fin.

Riptide was first identified by the team in 1992 and was last seen in the sea a few weeks ago during a survey.

Riptide was recognized by his white colouration and notches on his dorsal fin (Image: Sea Watch Foundation)The Sea Watch Foundation posted on their Facebook page: “Riptide has been a favourite among our staff and interns over the years, making this news particularly heartbreaking.

“However, his passing provides a valuable opportunity to gain insights into the lives of these incredible animals. The Sea Watch Foundation has closely monitored Riptide for much of his life, and we have documented his movements and sightings since 1992.

“Thank you to our local community for alerting us to the deceased dolphin and to CSIP for responding so quickly.”

A map detailing Riptide's movements since 1992, determined through photo identification. (Image: Sea Watch Foundation)

Tributes have poured in from Facebook users in memory of Riptide.

Simon Booth said: “A privilege to have seen him in action a while back. He had an absolute beauty of a fin.”

Sarah Michelle Wyer added: “Swim over that rainbow bridge big boy. Hope there’s plentiful supplies of salmon and bass to launch out the water up there.”

Sam Taylor posted: “So sad to hear this. I’ve seen Riptide on many occasions when he’s been on the northeast coast.”