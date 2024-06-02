Llandudno and Colwyn Bay was ranked first, followed by Snowdonia, Cardiff and then Pembrokeshire.

Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire were ranked ninth and tenth respectively in the Together Travel study.

The study also analysed the best regions of the UK to enjoy a summer holiday, with Wales coming seventh below the South West, London, North West, Scotland, East of England and Yorkshire.

Zak Alli from Together Travel said: “The UK has so much to offer from rolling hills, to bustling forests, to picturesque beaches, to ancient castles and cities.

“So many people tie going on holiday with going abroad, and that shouldn’t be the case. Why hop on a plane for four hours when you can explore such beauty on your own doorstep?

“In fact, when asked why they’d rather holiday in the UK than abroad, 53 per cent of people said because it’s easier to plan, 48 per cent said because it’s cheaper, and 40 per cent said because it’s a quicker journey to your holiday destination.”