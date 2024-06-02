Located in Milford Haven, the main house has four double bedrooms, three bathrooms, dining room, living room, utility room, a detached double garage and a paved driveaway which can fit over ten cars.

Outside the property is where the charming summerhouse sits, alongside a beautiful garden and decking area.

The property is based in the countryside and there are no immediate neighbours. (Image: Rightmove)

There are four bedrooms in the main house. (Image: Rightmove)

The open plan kitchen leads into the dining room. (Image: Rightmove)

This property is also secluded in the countryside with no immediate neighbours.

The living room is one of the home’s highlights with a wood-burning stove, slate windowsills, a feature window, and double doors opening to the rear garden.

In the garden there is enough space for a keen gardener to grow various plants or just enjoy the natural surroundings.

The spacious decking area can be reached from the dining room which consists of glazed double doors.

There is space in the garden to grow plants. (Image: Rightmove)

A spacious decking area can be reached from the dining room. (Image: Rightmove)

The property contains a bespoke summerhouse. (Image: Rightmove)There is a sizeable dining table in the dining room and this flows into a spacious open plan kitchen.

On the first floor, there is a family bathroom, and all four bedrooms consist of stunning countryside views.

The master bedroom comes with an en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe.

Meanwhile, the detached double garage provides extra room for vehicle parking and there is additional living space upstairs.

For more information about this listing, get in touch with John Francis or go to the Rightmove website.