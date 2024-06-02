A countryside property in Pembrokeshire with a summerhouse is on the market for £695,000.
Located in Milford Haven, the main house has four double bedrooms, three bathrooms, dining room, living room, utility room, a detached double garage and a paved driveaway which can fit over ten cars.
Outside the property is where the charming summerhouse sits, alongside a beautiful garden and decking area.
This property is also secluded in the countryside with no immediate neighbours.
The living room is one of the home’s highlights with a wood-burning stove, slate windowsills, a feature window, and double doors opening to the rear garden.
In the garden there is enough space for a keen gardener to grow various plants or just enjoy the natural surroundings.
The spacious decking area can be reached from the dining room which consists of glazed double doors.
There is a sizeable dining table in the dining room and this flows into a spacious open plan kitchen.
On the first floor, there is a family bathroom, and all four bedrooms consist of stunning countryside views.
The master bedroom comes with an en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe.
Meanwhile, the detached double garage provides extra room for vehicle parking and there is additional living space upstairs.
For more information about this listing, get in touch with John Francis or go to the Rightmove website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here