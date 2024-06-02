Sherlock and Watson: A Murder in the Garden will take place at the Torch Theatre on Wednesday, June 12 at 7pm.

The brand-new detective tale will also feature Milford Haven’s Samuel Freeman as one of the main characters.

Produced by award-winning comedy troupe Calf 2 Cow (The Jabberwocky), the play is an outrageous comedy with live music and rock n’ roll.

The play has been awarded four stars by the Arts Show and is described as ‘A Perfect Treat.’

As for the plot, Sherlock is called by the police to take on his toughest case to date after a body is mysteriously found lying in the middle of Landsdown Manor Gardens.

Sherlock and loyal assistant Watson battle through villains to find out who is behind the murder in the garden.

A snippet from the play reads: “Watson, I'm sorry to say but they are dead, murdered, killed! This will be our toughest investigation yet, get my coat and my hat!"

Tickets cost £45 for families, £16 for individual adults and £12 for children who must be at least 12 years old to watch the show.

For more information, contact the Box Office on 01646 695297 or visit the Torch Theatre website.