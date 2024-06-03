A semi-detached Pembrokeshire house which is walking distance away from the beach is on the market for £475,000.
Based on The Ridgeway in Saundersfoot, the property contains three bedrooms, two garages, a large garden with a summerhouse, lounge and kitchen dining area and breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside.
There are two double bedrooms and one single bedroom on the first floor along with a family bathroom.
The family bathroom consists of a pedestal wash hand basin, ladder style heated towel rail, recess ceiling lights and a rear double-glazed window.
On the ground floor, the living room consists of a fitted carpet, ceiling light, radiator, living flame gas fire set and another double-glazed window to marvel at the rural landscape.
The kitchen dining room is characterized by a variety of wall units, tiled floor, a canopy extractor fitted over and French doors which lead into the garden.
The garden at the rear of the property also has a large lawned garden with a patio, range of mature shrubs, flower beds and fenced boundaries.
Meanwhile, there is space for vehicle storage in the garage and a small workshop area towards the back.
At the front of the property there is a railed forecourt garden and entrance to the four-car driveway leading to the garage block.
For more information about this house, view the listing on Rightmove.
