Legally, all businesses must be inspected by the local authority and receive a rating from one to five.

Five means food hygiene is excellent whereas zero means urgent improvement is required.

Each business is tested on three factors:

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. This includes a suitable layout, pest control, hand washing facilities and ventilation to ensure proper food hygiene.

Hygienic food handling. The storing, cooling, reheating, cooking and preparing of food in a hygienic way.

Management of food safety: Making sure that all served food is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety and assurance from the food safety officer that standards will be upkept.

The following ratings are from the Food Standards Agency website and all the information in this article is as listed from May 23, 2024.

Croft Caravan Park

Address: Reynalton, Kilgetty, Pembrokeshire, SA68 0PE

Date of inspection: May 8, 2024

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Very good

Kookaba

Address: Kook A Ba High Street, Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire

SA69 9EJ

Date of inspection: May 8, 2024

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Very good

McDonald’s

Address: Unit G Havens Head Retail Park, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, SA73 3AU

Date of inspection: May 7, 2024

Hygienic food handling: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Good

Off The Hook

Address: 2 Marine Road, Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, SA62 3JR

Date of inspection: May 2, 2024

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Good

Hasty Bite

Address: Units 35-36 St Govans Shopping Centre Dimond Street

Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, SA72 6AG

Date of inspection: April 23, 2024

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Very good

Lydstep Holiday Park & Supermarket

Address: Lydstep Haven Holiday Park, Lydstep Haven

Tenby, Pembrokeshire, SA70 7SB

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Good

Really Wild Emporium

Address: The Really Wild Emporium, 24 High Street

St Davids, Pembrokeshire, SA62 6SD

Hygienic food handling: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Very good

Dale Boathouse Café

Address: Boat House Café, Dale, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA62 3RB

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Good

Madtom

Address: Peppercorn Restaurant and Grill 4 Water Street

Narberth, Pembrokeshire, SA67 7AT

Hygienic food handling: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Good

Ronni'z Lounge

Address: 26/27 High Street, Tenby, Pembrokeshire, SA70 7EU

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Good

Iron Duke Hotel

Address: Iron Duke Hotel, Clunderwen, Pembrokeshire, SA66 7NG

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Very good

Tafarn Y Cross

Address: Cross Inn, Hayscastle Cross, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire

SA62 5PR

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Very good

Management of food safety: Very good