12 Pembrokeshire businesses are currently enjoying the benefits of earning the highest possible food hygiene ratings.
Legally, all businesses must be inspected by the local authority and receive a rating from one to five.
Five means food hygiene is excellent whereas zero means urgent improvement is required.
Each business is tested on three factors:
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. This includes a suitable layout, pest control, hand washing facilities and ventilation to ensure proper food hygiene.
- Hygienic food handling. The storing, cooling, reheating, cooking and preparing of food in a hygienic way.
- Management of food safety: Making sure that all served food is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety and assurance from the food safety officer that standards will be upkept.
The following ratings are from the Food Standards Agency website and all the information in this article is as listed from May 23, 2024.
Croft Caravan Park
Address: Reynalton, Kilgetty, Pembrokeshire, SA68 0PE
Date of inspection: May 8, 2024
Hygienic food handling: Very good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Very good
Kookaba
Address: Kook A Ba High Street, Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire
SA69 9EJ
Date of inspection: May 8, 2024
Hygienic food handling: Very good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Very good
McDonald’s
Address: Unit G Havens Head Retail Park, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, SA73 3AU
Date of inspection: May 7, 2024
Hygienic food handling: Good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Good
Off The Hook
Address: 2 Marine Road, Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, SA62 3JR
Date of inspection: May 2, 2024
Hygienic food handling: Very good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Good
Hasty Bite
Address: Units 35-36 St Govans Shopping Centre Dimond Street
Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, SA72 6AG
Date of inspection: April 23, 2024
Hygienic food handling: Very good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Very good
Lydstep Holiday Park & Supermarket
Address: Lydstep Haven Holiday Park, Lydstep Haven
Tenby, Pembrokeshire, SA70 7SB
Hygienic food handling: Very good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Good
Really Wild Emporium
Address: The Really Wild Emporium, 24 High Street
St Davids, Pembrokeshire, SA62 6SD
Hygienic food handling: Good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Very good
Dale Boathouse Café
Address: Boat House Café, Dale, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA62 3RB
Hygienic food handling: Very good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Good
Madtom
Address: Peppercorn Restaurant and Grill 4 Water Street
Narberth, Pembrokeshire, SA67 7AT
Hygienic food handling: Good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Good
Ronni'z Lounge
Address: 26/27 High Street, Tenby, Pembrokeshire, SA70 7EU
Hygienic food handling: Very good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Good
Iron Duke Hotel
Address: Iron Duke Hotel, Clunderwen, Pembrokeshire, SA66 7NG
Hygienic food handling: Very good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Very good
Tafarn Y Cross
Address: Cross Inn, Hayscastle Cross, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire
SA62 5PR
Hygienic food handling: Very good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Very good
Management of food safety: Very good
