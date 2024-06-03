A wedding fair is set to take place at a venue in Haverfordwest town centre next week.
On Saturday, June 8, the Haverhub will host a day filled with all things wedding from 10am to 2pm.
There will be 20 hand-picked local suppliers, who can help to inspire locals to create their own perfect big day.
The local suppliers will sell services and products such as photography, cakes, bridal gowns, jewellery, glass wear and more.
The event will also feature a quartet playing in the foyer and a harpist in the hall.
Organisers are looking forward to welcoming Pembrokeshire residents and helping them with their wedding plans.
