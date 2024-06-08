Based in Cresselly, the property has three double bedrooms, an open plan kitchen dining room, double garage & workshop, double glazing windows, a living room with a log burner and driveway parking.

The house is also only a drive 20-minute drive away from stunning beaches such as Tenby North, Tenby South and Tenby Castle.

The house has beautiful countryside views. (Image: Rightmove)

There are three double bedrooms on the first floor. (Image: Rightmove)

There is a log burner in the living room. (Image: Rightmove)On the ground floor there is a beautiful entrance hallway with under stairs storage which leads into a living room consisting of two fireplaces and exposed stone.

The open plan kitchen dining room is fitted with a range of contemporary units and the dining space is situated next to the garden where you can marvel at the countryside in the distance.

Meanwhile, the modern utility room with a cloakroom and traditional Savoy Victorian style toilet, provides ample storage space.

Driveway parking, a double garage and a workshop is located outside the property. (Image: Rightmove)

The open plan kitchen comes with a range of contemporary units. (Image: Rightmove)

Tenby is a 20 minute drive away from the house. (Image: Rightmove)The first floor is where the three double bedrooms exists and two of them have en-suite bathrooms.

However, there is a family bathroom with a ball bathtub, claw and walk-in shower.

Outside the property, the garage offers extra space for storage and the pathway which flows around the rear garden provides additional countryside views.

For more information about this house, visit the listing on Rightmove.