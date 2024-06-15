Freshwater East beach is one of the most breathtaking places in Pembrokeshire.
A short drive away from Lamphey station, Freshwater East consists of low cliffs, golden sand and a stream flowing through the southern part of the beach.
It is ideal for playing ball games when the tide is low as there is a large area of sand that spreads across the beach's curved shape.
Freshwater East is suitable for windsurfing, water-skiing, sailing, sea angling and canoeing too.
However, tide times must be checked before visiting to avoid the incoming high tide.
The beach is accessible from nearby car parks which includes a separate Blue Badge-only space and a permit holders car park.
Main access is from the crushed stone path before reaching a concrete path onto soft sand.
There is a special service for wheelchair users who can pre-book a beach wheelchair.
Parking is also available across the road from the beach.
The beach has toilets, but the majority of facilities can be found in Freshwater East village where there is a pub and a shop.
In 2022, Freshwater East beach was awarded the Green Coast Award which means it has maintained a naturally beautiful, unpolluted environment.
