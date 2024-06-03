William Macpherson, 41, of Oystermouth Road in Swansea, was accused of attempting to steal two t-shirts from The Original Factory Shop on High Street on February 29, and damaging two t-shirts at the shop on that same date.

He was also charged with assaulting a man on Albert Place in Aberystwyth on March 5.

At Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on May 29, he pleaded guilty to attempted theft from a shop, criminal damage, and assault by beating.

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for the assault, with two weeks running concurrently for criminal damage.

Macpherson must also pay £40 in compensation to the shop and £150 in compensation to the man he assaulted, as well as £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.