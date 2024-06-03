A MAN who damaged two t-shirts which he attempted to steal from a Cardigan shop has been jailed.
William Macpherson, 41, of Oystermouth Road in Swansea, was accused of attempting to steal two t-shirts from The Original Factory Shop on High Street on February 29, and damaging two t-shirts at the shop on that same date.
He was also charged with assaulting a man on Albert Place in Aberystwyth on March 5.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
At Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on May 29, he pleaded guilty to attempted theft from a shop, criminal damage, and assault by beating.
He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for the assault, with two weeks running concurrently for criminal damage.
Macpherson must also pay £40 in compensation to the shop and £150 in compensation to the man he assaulted, as well as £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here